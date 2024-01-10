Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.99 in relation to its previous close of 0.31. However, the company has experienced a 3.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-04 that As a new year begins, the state of play for investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector is still bright in the long term. It’s the short-term you should be concerned about.

Is It Worth Investing in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SOLO is also noteworthy at 2.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOLO is $0.50, which is $0.16 above than the current price. The public float for SOLO is 113.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume of SOLO on January 10, 2024 was 524.47K shares.

SOLO’s Market Performance

SOLO stock saw a decrease of 3.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.75% for SOLO stock, with a simple moving average of -40.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SOLO Trading at -12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3522. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp saw 0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOLO starting from KROLL JERRY, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Jan 04. After this action, KROLL JERRY now owns 218,487 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp, valued at $15,495 using the latest closing price.

KROLL JERRY, the Director of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp, sale 50,000 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that KROLL JERRY is holding 268,487 shares at $15,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1507.62 for the present operating margin

-457.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp stands at -1815.77. The total capital return value is set at -52.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.52.

Based on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.59. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.