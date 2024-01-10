ECD Automotive Design Inc’s (ECDA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) has gone up by 14.49% for the week, with a -83.57% drop in the past month and a -88.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 41.66% for ECDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -46.28% for ECDA stock, with a simple moving average of -87.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ: ECDA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for ECDA is 6.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume for ECDA on January 10, 2024 was 251.71K shares.

ECDA) stock’s latest price update

ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ: ECDA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.26 in relation to its previous close of 1.08. However, the company has experienced a 14.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ECDA Trading at -83.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 41.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.17%, as shares sank -87.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECDA rose by +14.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8005. In addition, ECD Automotive Design Inc saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ECDA

The total capital return value is set at -0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.02. Equity return is now at value 0.08, with 0.07 for asset returns.

Based on ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.