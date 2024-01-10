Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE: NAPA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 9.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Beverage companies are poised to gain in 2024 from the growing demand for health and functional drinks, as well as low-alcoholic beverages. Embracing innovation and digital expansion bodes well.

Is It Worth Investing in Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE: NAPA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE: NAPA) is above average at 17.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NAPA is 49.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAPA on January 10, 2024 was 866.46K shares.

NAPA’s Market Performance

The stock of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) has seen a -0.99% decrease in the past week, with a 11.02% rise in the past month, and a 1.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for NAPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for NAPA’s stock, with a -18.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAPA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NAPA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NAPA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NAPA Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAPA fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.65. In addition, Duckhorn Portfolio Inc saw 1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAPA starting from Mahlan Deirdre, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $8.99 back on Dec 11. After this action, Mahlan Deirdre now owns 10,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, valued at $44,942 using the latest closing price.

Mahlan Deirdre, the of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Mahlan Deirdre is holding 5,000 shares at $49,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.39 for the present operating margin

+46.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc stands at +17.20. The total capital return value is set at 9.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 7.05, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Based on Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA), the company’s capital structure generated 26.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.22. Total debt to assets is 18.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.