Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has gone down by -4.11% for the week, with a 0.21% rise in the past month and a 18.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.60% for DEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.60% for DEI’s stock, with a 11.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) is above average at 123.63x. The 36-month beta value for DEI is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DEI is $13.88, which is -$0.35 below than the current price. The public float for DEI is 160.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.11% of that float. The average trading volume of DEI on January 10, 2024 was 2.23M shares.

DEI) stock’s latest price update

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.40 in comparison to its previous close of 14.58, however, the company has experienced a -4.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that REITs are performing well and expected to continue to rise, with potential for a 45% increase in the next 2-3 years. If the Fed reduces the prime rate, REIT yields will become more competitive with bonds and treasuries. REIT balance sheets are in good condition, with low debt ratios and valuations coming back into the low end of their normal range.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

DEI Trading at 8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.76. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc saw -1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who sale 91,000 shares at the price of $13.95 back on Dec 06. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 0 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc, valued at $1,269,141 using the latest closing price.

SIMON WILLIAM E JR, the Director of Douglas Emmett Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $12.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that SIMON WILLIAM E JR is holding 91,000 shares at $124,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.32 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Emmett Inc stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.26. Equity return is now at value 0.85, with 0.21 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.13. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.