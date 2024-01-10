Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Stock Observes 3.44% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) has seen a -3.16% decrease in the past week, with a 8.92% gain in the past month, and a 31.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for DLTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for DLTR’s stock, with a 3.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) is above average at 26.23x. The 36-month beta value for DLTR is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DLTR is $150.15, which is $12.11 above than the current price. The public float for DLTR is 217.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. The average trading volume of DLTR on January 10, 2024 was 2.25M shares.

DLTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) has jumped by 0.34 compared to previous close of 137.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Investors typically get a confidence boost upon seeing an insider swoop in for a buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DLTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLTR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $137 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DLTR Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.38. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from Mantle Ridge LP, who purchase 738,862 shares at the price of $134.37 back on Dec 20. After this action, Mantle Ridge LP now owns 12,104,493 shares of Dollar Tree Inc, valued at $99,281,877 using the latest closing price.

Aflatooni Robert, the Chief Information Officer of Dollar Tree Inc, sale 1,259 shares at $107.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Aflatooni Robert is holding 7,157 shares at $134,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.03 for the present operating margin

+31.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree Inc stands at +5.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 13.47, with 4.96 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 115.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.64. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.