Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Stock Showcases -1.31% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has gone down by -2.71% for the week, with a 3.50% rise in the past month and a -0.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for FANG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.31% for FANG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FANG is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FANG is $182.27, which is $29.61 above the current price. The public float for FANG is 172.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FANG on January 10, 2024 was 1.89M shares.

FANG) stock’s latest price update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.93 in comparison to its previous close of 155.76, however, the company has experienced a -2.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that Diamondback Energy pays a rapidly rising base dividend. It also routinely pays variable dividends.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $170 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FANG Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.98. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Stice Travis D., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $160.01 back on Jan 03. After this action, Stice Travis D. now owns 416,242 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc, valued at $4,800,246 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President & CFO of Diamondback Energy Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $153.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 151,980 shares at $613,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc stands at +45.05. The total capital return value is set at 30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 21.01, with 12.19 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.