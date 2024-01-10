DHI Group Inc (DHX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for DHI Group Inc (NYSE: DHX) is 27.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DHX is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DHI Group Inc (DHX) is $5.81, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for DHX is 38.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On January 10, 2024, DHX’s average trading volume was 109.55K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DHX) stock’s latest price update

DHI Group Inc (NYSE: DHX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.57 compared to its previous closing price of 2.45. However, the company has seen a -13.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Todd Kehrli – MKR Investor Relations Art Zeile – Chief Executive Officer Julie Roby – SVP of FP&A Conference Call Participants Ethan Widell – B. Riley Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Kevin Liu – K.

DHX’s Market Performance

DHI Group Inc (DHX) has seen a -13.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.81% decline in the past month and a -23.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for DHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.06% for DHX’s stock, with a -31.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for DHX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $12 based on the research report published on October 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DHX Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHX fell by -13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, DHI Group Inc saw -13.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHX starting from LESSER EVAN, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Jan 02. After this action, LESSER EVAN now owns 292,056 shares of DHI Group Inc, valued at $3,870 using the latest closing price.

LESSER EVAN, the President of ClearanceJobs of DHI Group Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that LESSER EVAN is holding 293,556 shares at $3,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.34 for the present operating margin

+76.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHI Group Inc stands at +2.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.87. Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on DHI Group Inc (DHX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.62. Total debt to assets is 17.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DHI Group Inc (DHX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.