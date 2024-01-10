Designer Brands Inc (DBI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) has dropped by -1.46 compared to previous close of 8.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Designer Brands (DBI) faces challenges due to a shrinking footwear market and unusually warm weather, leading to decreased customer demand in Q3. Nonetheless, it is targeting long-term success.

Is It Worth Investing in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) is above average at 5.65x. The 36-month beta value for DBI is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DBI is 41.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.84% of that float. The average trading volume of DBI on January 10, 2024 was 1.83M shares.

DBI’s Market Performance

The stock of Designer Brands Inc (DBI) has seen a -2.44% decrease in the past week, with a 0.23% rise in the past month, and a -27.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for DBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.40% for DBI’s stock, with a -10.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $10 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DBI Trading at -10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, Designer Brands Inc saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from Ferree Deborah L, who sale 34,000 shares at the price of $12.58 back on Dec 04. After this action, Ferree Deborah L now owns 196,813 shares of Designer Brands Inc, valued at $427,720 using the latest closing price.

Ferree Deborah L, the Vice Chair, Chief Product Off of Designer Brands Inc, sale 33,000 shares at $12.52 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Ferree Deborah L is holding 230,813 shares at $413,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Designer Brands Inc stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.63. Equity return is now at value 26.94, with 4.83 for asset returns.

Based on Designer Brands Inc (DBI), the company’s capital structure generated 254.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.81. Total debt to assets is 54.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 210.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Designer Brands Inc (DBI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.