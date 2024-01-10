Daseke Inc (DSKE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, DSKE stock has gone up by 0.12%, with a monthly gain of 76.09% and a quarterly surge of 74.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for Daseke Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.43% for DSKE’s stock, with a 33.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ: DSKE) Right Now?

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ: DSKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DSKE is 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DSKE is $8.53, which is $0.43 above the current price. The public float for DSKE is 38.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DSKE on January 10, 2024 was 543.18K shares.

DSKE) stock’s latest price update

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ: DSKE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 8.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-22 that TFI International, a North American logistics firm, announced that it is acquiring flatbed and specialized transportation company Daseke for about $1.1 billion. The company said it is acquiring Daseke – whose operations include 4,900 tractors, 11,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and 1 million square feet of industrial warehousing space – for $8.30 per share.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSKE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DSKE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DSKE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DSKE Trading at 54.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.35%, as shares surge +80.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSKE rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, Daseke Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DSKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.24 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daseke Inc stands at +2.83. The total capital return value is set at 10.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.11. Equity return is now at value 7.93, with 1.35 for asset returns.

Based on Daseke Inc (DSKE), the company’s capital structure generated 401.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.06. Total debt to assets is 62.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,095.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Daseke Inc (DSKE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.