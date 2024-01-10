D.R. Horton Inc.’s (DHI) Stock: A 2.34% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, DHI stock has gone up by 1.25%, with a monthly gain of 11.31% and a quarterly surge of 43.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for D.R. Horton Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.34% for DHI’s stock, with a 29.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is above average at 10.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is $157.63, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for DHI is 294.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DHI on January 10, 2024 was 2.57M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has decreased by -0.34 when compared to last closing price of 152.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that The construction sector is making a slow but steady recovery as demand continues to rebound amid easing inflation. Although spending on construction projects came in lower than expectations, it was sharply higher month over month.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $164 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DHI Trading at 14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.96. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw -0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from ANDERSON BRADLEY S, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $152.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, ANDERSON BRADLEY S now owns 30,208 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $1,520,000 using the latest closing price.

Odom Aron M., the SVP, Controller and PAO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 1,213 shares at $153.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Odom Aron M. is holding 5,103 shares at $185,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+26.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 23.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.13. Equity return is now at value 22.55, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.47. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 83.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.