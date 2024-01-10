CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.16 in relation to its previous close of 0.55. However, the company has experienced a -11.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Denise Garcia – Investor Relations Clint Stinchcomb – Chief Executive Officer Peter Westley – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tom Forte – D.A. Davidson Operator Hello, and welcome to the CuriosityStream Q3 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CURI is 28.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CURI on January 10, 2024 was 88.49K shares.

CURI’s Market Performance

CURI stock saw a decrease of -11.23% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.29% for CuriosityStream Inc (CURI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.22% for CURI’s stock, with a -39.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CURI Trading at -13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -21.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURI fell by -11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5496. In addition, CuriosityStream Inc saw -6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURI starting from HENDRICKS JOHN S, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Aug 08. After this action, HENDRICKS JOHN S now owns 416,473 shares of CuriosityStream Inc, valued at $1,400 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS JOHN S, the Director of CuriosityStream Inc, sale 2,100 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that HENDRICKS JOHN S is holding 417,873 shares at $2,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.22 for the present operating margin

+33.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for CuriosityStream Inc stands at -65.24. The total capital return value is set at -36.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.83. Equity return is now at value -56.68, with -41.84 for asset returns.

Based on CuriosityStream Inc (CURI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 3.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.