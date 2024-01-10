Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUE is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CUE is $10.25, which is $7.16 above the current price. The public float for CUE is 42.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUE on January 10, 2024 was 359.02K shares.

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE)’s stock price has plunge by 8.04relation to previous closing price of 2.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of T cell engagers to selectively modulate tumor-specific T cells, announced today that it will take part in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit being held virtually from December 5-6, 2023.

CUE’s Market Performance

CUE’s stock has risen by 11.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.31% and a quarterly rise of 51.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.83% for Cue Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.88% for CUE stock, with a simple moving average of -2.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CUE Trading at 20.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE rose by +11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc saw 17.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Suri Anish, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Aug 25. After this action, Suri Anish now owns 135,638 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc, valued at $11,040 using the latest closing price.

PASSERI DANIEL R, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Cue Biopharma Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that PASSERI DANIEL R is holding 134,578 shares at $8,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4296.52 for the present operating margin

-45.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc stands at -4257.09. The total capital return value is set at -66.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.52. Equity return is now at value -111.08, with -71.48 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE), the company’s capital structure generated 29.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.72. Total debt to assets is 21.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.