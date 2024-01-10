Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI)’s stock price has decreased by -9.86 compared to its previous closing price of 22.62. However, the company has seen a -17.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI) Right Now?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CCSI is 17.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.01% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of CCSI was 148.24K shares.

CCSI’s Market Performance

CCSI stock saw a decrease of -17.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.65% for CCSI’s stock, with a -30.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCSI Trading at -12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -20.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCSI fell by -17.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.12. In addition, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc saw -22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCSI starting from MALONE JAMES C, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $33.98 back on May 11. After this action, MALONE JAMES C now owns 17,091 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, valued at $152,910 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.92 for the present operating margin

+82.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc stands at +20.02. The total capital return value is set at 29.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.