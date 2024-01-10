Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) is $39.96, which is -$3.52 below the current market price. The public float for BVN is 253.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BVN on January 10, 2024 was 2.11M shares.

The stock of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN) has decreased by -2.40 when compared to last closing price of 15.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Gabriel Salas – Investor Relations Leandro Garcia – Chief Executive Officer Daniel Dominguez – Chief Financial Officer Juan Carlos Ortiz – Vice President of Operations Aldo Massa – Vice President of Business Development and Commercial Alejandro Hermoza – Vice President of Sustainability Renzo Macher – Vice President of Projects Juan Carlos Salazar – Geology and Exploration Manager Roque Benavides – Chairman Raul Benavides – Director Conference Call Participants Carlos De Alba – Morgan Stanley Cesar Perez-Novoa – BTG Pactual Tanya Jakusconek – Scotiabank Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) has seen a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 57.36% gain in the past month and a 77.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for BVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.89% for BVN’s stock, with a 72.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10.30 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +55.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.59. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR saw -3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.50 for the present operating margin

+3.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR stands at +15.27. The total capital return value is set at -2.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value 3.28, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.71. Total debt to assets is 16.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

To put it simply, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.