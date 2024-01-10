Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.87 compared to its previous closing price of 3.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, facing challenges in a cyclical sector, demonstrated resilience amid weaker global economic growth, influencing iron ore and steel prices. Limited demand in the Brazilian and Chinese steel markets affected CSN’s revenues, putting pressure on costs due to reduced expense distribution. A notable rebound in iron ore prices in H2 2023, driven by a positive turnaround in China’s construction sector, signals a favorable outlook for CSN’s performance.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SID is 2.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) is $16.01, which is -$0.35 below the current market price. The public float for SID is 1.33B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On January 10, 2024, SID’s average trading volume was 2.06M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stock saw an increase of -5.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.21% and a quarterly increase of 68.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.87% for SID’s stock, with a 33.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SID Trading at 14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stands at +3.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value -4.56, with -1.03 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 213.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.10. Total debt to assets is 48.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.