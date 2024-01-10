Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCEP is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCEP is $65.71, which is $5.36 above the current price. The public float for CCEP is 204.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCEP on January 10, 2024 was 1.96M shares.

The stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) has decreased by -1.23 when compared to last closing price of 65.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that My Top 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks For January 2024

CCEP’s Market Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has experienced a -2.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.70% rise in the past month, and a 13.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for CCEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.34% for CCEP’s stock, with a 3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCEP Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.41. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+35.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 21.64, with 5.53 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.