Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) has increased by 4.79 when compared to last closing price of 1.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that For investors, there’s no shortage of penny stocks from which to choose within the biopharma sector. Successful companies in this industry often achieve strong returns due to FDA approval.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CCO is at 2.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CCO is 419.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.80% of that float. The average trading volume for CCO on January 10, 2024 was 3.65M shares.

CCO’s Market Performance

CCO’s stock has seen a -1.13% decrease for the week, with a 14.38% rise in the past month and a 59.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.95% for CCO’s stock, with a 26.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.75 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CCO Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7385. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw -3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $897,350 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 55,829,046 shares at $897,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.68 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -3.89. The total capital return value is set at 7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.