Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) is 24.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNK is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) is $18.45, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for CNK is 108.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.63% of that float. On January 10, 2024, CNK’s average trading volume was 3.03M shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.94 in comparison to its previous close of 13.79, however, the company has experienced a -2.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2024-01-02 that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was last seen down 1.1% at $13.94, after a downgrade from B. Riley to “neutral” from “buy,” and price-target cut to $15 from $23. CNK shed 15.5% in the past six months, and is today eyeing its fifth loss in the last six sessions, as it moves further below its 20-day moving average. The equity maintains a 61.8% year-over-year lead, however.

CNK’s Market Performance

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has experienced a -2.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.88% drop in the past month, and a -28.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for CNK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.41% for CNK’s stock, with a -15.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CNK Trading at -7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.39. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc saw -3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.02. Equity return is now at value 40.07, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 3,427.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.17. Total debt to assets is 78.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,205.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.