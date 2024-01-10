CIENA Corp. (CIEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.08 in comparison to its previous close of 47.39, however, the company has experienced a 6.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-19 that Given its better prospects, we believe Ciena stock (NYSE: CIEN), a network hardware, software, and services provider, is a better pick than its sector peer, F5 Networks stock (NASDAQ NDAQ : FFIV), an application security and cloud networking company. Investors have assigned a higher valuation multiple of 3.7x revenues for FFIV compared to 1.5x revenues for CIEN due to F5’s superior revenue growth and profitability.

Is It Worth Investing in CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CIEN is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CIEN is $59.09, which is $11.19 above the current market price. The public float for CIEN is 142.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume for CIEN on January 10, 2024 was 1.52M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

The stock of CIENA Corp. (CIEN) has seen a 6.11% increase in the past week, with a 3.43% rise in the past month, and a 7.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.50% for CIEN’s stock, with a 6.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $62 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CIEN Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.74. In addition, CIENA Corp. saw 6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from Phipps Jason, who sale 9,574 shares at the price of $44.53 back on Jan 02. After this action, Phipps Jason now owns 105,414 shares of CIENA Corp., valued at $426,330 using the latest closing price.

SMITH GARY B, the President, CEO of CIENA Corp., sale 4,166 shares at $45.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that SMITH GARY B is holding 499,010 shares at $187,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

+39.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for CIENA Corp. stands at +5.81. The total capital return value is set at 9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.11. Equity return is now at value 9.16, with 4.78 for asset returns.

Based on CIENA Corp. (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 58.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.78. Total debt to assets is 29.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CIENA Corp. (CIEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.