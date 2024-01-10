Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has jumped by 1.71 compared to previous close of 94.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index contains 67 dividend growth stocks called the Dividend Aristocrats.

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is 54.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHD is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) is $97.16, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for CHD is 245.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On January 10, 2024, CHD’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

CHD’s Market Performance

CHD stock saw an increase of 1.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.94% and a quarterly increase of 10.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.96% for CHD’s stock, with a 2.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CHD Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.37. In addition, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. saw 1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Read Michael, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $96.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Read Michael now owns 0 shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., valued at $432,000 using the latest closing price.

FARRELL MATTHEW, the President and CEO of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., sale 132,881 shares at $96.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that FARRELL MATTHEW is holding 112,444 shares at $12,756,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 34.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.