China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLEU is 2.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 41.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On January 10, 2024, CLEU’s average trading volume was 440.45K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CLEU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) has surged by 12.65 when compared to previous closing price of 0.18, but the company has seen a 10.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-05-19 that A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

CLEU’s Market Performance

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has seen a 10.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -25.81% decline in the past month and a -4.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.74% for CLEU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.97% for CLEU stock, with a simple moving average of -69.36% for the last 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.82%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1737. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd saw 10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd stands at -14.56. The total capital return value is set at -2.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.23. Equity return is now at value -4.78, with -3.25 for asset returns.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.