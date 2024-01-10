Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK)’s stock price has dropped by -0.51 in relation to previous closing price of 78.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Southwestern’s (SWN) substantial production in the Appalachian and Haynesville shale formations complements Chesapeake’s (CHK) current operations in these regions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) is 2.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHK is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CHK is 108.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.87% of that float. On January 10, 2024, CHK’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

CHK’s Market Performance

CHK stock saw an increase of 1.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.41% and a quarterly increase of -12.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.17% for CHK’s stock, with a -4.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $96 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CHK Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.85. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corp. saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.65 for the present operating margin

+45.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chesapeake Energy Corp. stands at +34.95. The total capital return value is set at 60.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.95. Equity return is now at value 65.36, with 38.32 for asset returns.

Based on Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.84. Total debt to assets is 20.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.