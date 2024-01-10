Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Stock Experiences -2.61% Monthly Change

The stock of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has seen a -1.22% decrease in the past week, with a -2.61% drop in the past month, and a -0.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for LNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for LNG’s stock, with a 4.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) Right Now?

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is $202.17, which is $34.83 above the current market price. The public float for LNG is 234.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNG on January 10, 2024 was 1.43M shares.

LNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has jumped by 0.23 compared to previous close of 166.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that SHEL, CVX, LNG, KMI and ET are going to benefit from the increasing global demand for liquefied natural gas.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $205 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LNG Trading at -2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.60. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw -1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

+34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at +4.23. The total capital return value is set at 37.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.