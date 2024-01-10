Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has seen a 5.13% increase in the past week, with a -85.27% drop in the past month, and a -54.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 65.54% for CHSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -67.83% for CHSN stock, with a simple moving average of -47.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CHSN is 3.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. On January 10, 2024, CHSN’s average trading volume was 821.50K shares.

CHSN) stock’s latest price update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN)’s stock price has increased by 7.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14. However, the company has seen a 5.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that The stock market is ending 2023 with outsized gains. Investors are in a cheerful mood, and many speculative stocks to take profits on are soaring right now.

CHSN Trading at -60.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 65.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -82.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHSN rose by +5.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.5259. In addition, Chanson International Holding saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.83 for the present operating margin

+45.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chanson International Holding stands at -9.71. The total capital return value is set at -2.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.61. Equity return is now at value -7.84, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Chanson International Holding (CHSN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,259.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.64. Total debt to assets is 54.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,072.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.86.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.