ChampionX Corp. (CHX) Stock Sees a-2.89 Decrease

The stock of ChampionX Corp. (CHX) has seen a -7.02% decrease in the past week, with a -6.60% drop in the past month, and a -21.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for CHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.21% for CHX’s stock, with a -13.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) Right Now?

ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHX is 2.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CHX is 193.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHX on January 10, 2024 was 1.50M shares.

CHX) stock’s latest price update

ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX)’s stock price has dropped by -2.89 in relation to previous closing price of 27.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating results on Monday, February 5, 2024, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $32 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CHX Trading at -9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX fell by -7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.48. In addition, ChampionX Corp. saw -8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Bryant Deric D., who sale 6,540 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Oct 03. After this action, Bryant Deric D. now owns 298,619 shares of ChampionX Corp., valued at $229,014 using the latest closing price.

Bryant Deric D., the of ChampionX Corp., sale 12,232 shares at $35.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bryant Deric D. is holding 305,159 shares at $431,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.80 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corp. stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 14.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 17.77, with 9.08 for asset returns.

Based on ChampionX Corp. (CHX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.24. Total debt to assets is 21.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ChampionX Corp. (CHX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.