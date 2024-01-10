Cepton Inc (CPTN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Cepton Inc (CPTN) has seen a 3.90% increase in the past week, with a -28.89% drop in the past month, and a -17.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.48% for CPTN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.16% for CPTN’s stock, with a -29.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cepton Inc (NASDAQ: CPTN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CPTN is also noteworthy at 0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CPTN is 4.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume of CPTN on January 10, 2024 was 35.23K shares.

CPTN) stock’s latest price update

Cepton Inc (NASDAQ: CPTN)’s stock price has plunge by 8.47relation to previous closing price of 2.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-08 that Cepton Inc has unveiled its new flagship automotive lidar, Ultra. The lidar-based solutions innovator said Ultra is the world’s slimmest adaptive, long-range lidar, designed based on real OEM requirements for next-generation consumer vehicle ADAS and automated driving capabilities.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPTN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CPTN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPTN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CPTN Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -28.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTN rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Cepton Inc saw 1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPTN starting from Qiu Ming, who sale 21,057 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Aug 21. After this action, Qiu Ming now owns 266,117 shares of Cepton Inc, valued at $11,792 using the latest closing price.

Han Liqun, the Chief Operating Officer of Cepton Inc, sale 18,673 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Han Liqun is holding 512,855 shares at $10,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-792.46 for the present operating margin

+2.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cepton Inc stands at +126.31. Equity return is now at value -139.23, with -95.54 for asset returns.

Based on Cepton Inc (CPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,638.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.35. Total debt to assets is 85.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Cepton Inc (CPTN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.