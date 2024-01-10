Carmax Inc (KMX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has dropped by -0.66 compared to previous close of 73.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-22 that

Is It Worth Investing in Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Right Now?

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carmax Inc (KMX) by analysts is $75.22, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for KMX is 157.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.73% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of KMX was 2.08M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX stock saw an increase of -4.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.45% and a quarterly increase of 7.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Carmax Inc (KMX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.86% for KMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $90 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KMX Trading at 6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.17. In addition, Carmax Inc saw -5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Daniels Jon G, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $77.56 back on Dec 27. After this action, Daniels Jon G now owns 1,525 shares of Carmax Inc, valued at $775,600 using the latest closing price.

Nash William D, the President & CEO of Carmax Inc, sale 102,775 shares at $75.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Nash William D is holding 177,180 shares at $7,717,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

+8.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carmax Inc stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at -0.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value 8.64, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Carmax Inc (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 340.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.30. Total debt to assets is 72.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 328.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carmax Inc (KMX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.