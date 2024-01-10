CareMax Inc (CMAX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CareMax Inc (NASDAQ: CMAX)’s stock price has plunge by -11.13relation to previous closing price of 0.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Roger Ou – Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Carlos de Solo – Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director Kevin Wirges – EVP, CFO & Treasurer Conference Call Participants Eduardo Ron – Truist Securities Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler Jack Slevin – Jefferies Operator Good morning, and welcome to the CareMax, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn today’s call over to Roger Ou, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Is It Worth Investing in CareMax Inc (NASDAQ: CMAX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CMAX is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMAX is 68.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.23% of that float. The average trading volume for CMAX on January 10, 2024 was 422.91K shares.

CMAX’s Market Performance

CMAX stock saw a decrease of -18.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -51.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -84.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.50% for CareMax Inc (CMAX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.73% for CMAX stock, with a simple moving average of -83.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMAX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMAX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CMAX Trading at -60.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -48.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMAX fell by -18.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4559. In addition, CareMax Inc saw -26.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMAX starting from Cho Bryan, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.46 back on Mar 13. After this action, Cho Bryan now owns 23,500 shares of CareMax Inc, valued at $34,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.48 for the present operating margin

+76.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareMax Inc stands at -5.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.84. Equity return is now at value -41.69, with -23.47 for asset returns.

Based on CareMax Inc (CMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 58.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.96. Total debt to assets is 31.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CareMax Inc (CMAX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.