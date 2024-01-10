Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) is above average at 23.67x. The 36-month beta value for CP is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CP is 931.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume of CP on January 10, 2024 was 2.49M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.54 in relation to its previous close of 78.91. However, the company has experienced a -0.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) will release its fourth-quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the market close on Jan. 30, 2024. CPKC will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m.

CP’s Market Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has experienced a -0.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.13% rise in the past month, and a 7.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for CP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.30% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.73% for the last 200 days.

CP Trading at 5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.75. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 10.66, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.