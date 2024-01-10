Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLDI is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLDI is 1.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On January 10, 2024, CLDI’s average trading volume was 68.44K shares.

CLDI stock's latest price update

CLDI’s Market Performance

CLDI’s stock has fallen by -4.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.52% and a quarterly drop of -53.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.39% for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.59% for CLDI stock, with a simple moving average of -80.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLDI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CLDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLDI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CLDI Trading at -28.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares sank -35.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLDI fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7225. In addition, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc saw -8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLDI

The total capital return value is set at -3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value -6.81, with -6.24 for asset returns.

Based on Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.