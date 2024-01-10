Cadence Bank (CADE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.79 in comparison to its previous close of 29.17, however, the company has experienced a -1.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-04 that HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) will release its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Monday, January 29, 2024, after the close of the financial markets.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is 14.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CADE is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CADE is 181.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. On January 10, 2024, CADE’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

CADE’s Market Performance

CADE stock saw an increase of -1.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.62% and a quarterly increase of 36.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Cadence Bank (CADE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for CADE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CADE Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.47. In addition, Cadence Bank saw -2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cadence Bank stands at +22.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.50. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Bank (CADE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.13. Total debt to assets is 9.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cadence Bank (CADE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.