Bunge Global SA (BG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.51 in relation to its previous close of 99.16. However, the company has experienced a -4.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that Just like a fresh musical act that stormed up the charts, the curse of the sophomore effort clouds the hottest stocks to watch in 2024, if we’re being perfectly honest. After dodging the recession bullet last year, the Wall Street gods might not grant us good tidings over the next 365 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BG is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BG is 144.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for BG on January 10, 2024 was 1.15M shares.

BG’s Market Performance

BG’s stock has seen a -4.76% decrease for the week, with a -7.14% drop in the past month and a -8.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for Bunge Global SA The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.57% for BG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $122 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BG Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.98. In addition, Bunge Global SA saw -4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Dimopoulos Christos, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $111.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Dimopoulos Christos now owns 73,291 shares of Bunge Global SA, valued at $2,237,718 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Global SA stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.39. Equity return is now at value 20.71, with 7.86 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Global SA (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.87. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bunge Global SA (BG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.