Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) has seen a -0.48% decrease in the past week, with a 6.18% gain in the past month, and a 6.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for BFH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for BFH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) Right Now?

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BFH is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BFH is $34.23, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for BFH is 48.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.51% of that float. The average trading volume for BFH on January 10, 2024 was 647.88K shares.

BFH) stock’s latest price update

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH)’s stock price has dropped by -2.20 in relation to previous closing price of 33.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-09 that COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, will host a conference call on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. Conference Call/Webcast Information Participants can register in advance here, and the conference call will be available at the company’s investor relations website. Anal.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for BFH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BFH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $33 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BFH Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.99. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from Turtle Creek Asset Management, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $32.73 back on Jan 09. After this action, Turtle Creek Asset Management now owns 316,448 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $1,145,638 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of Bread Financial Holdings Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $32.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 318,544 shares at $810,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 2.56 for asset returns.

Based on Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH), the company’s capital structure generated 359.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.22. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.