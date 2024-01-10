Bowlero Corp (BOWL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BOWL is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BOWL is 84.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOWL on January 10, 2024 was 1.35M shares.

The stock price of Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) has dropped by -6.08 compared to previous close of 13.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Bowlero’s sale-leaseback transaction with VICI Properties raised significant funds to pay down debt, boost cash reserves, and buy back shares. The funds will also be used to pursue an aggressive roll-up strategy, including building new bowling centers, with the company targeting 1,000 centers in the next few years. BOWL’s average unit volume is currently at $3.2 million and is growing at a high single-digit compound annual growth rate.

BOWL’s Market Performance

BOWL’s stock has fallen by -12.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.36% and a quarterly rise of 13.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Bowlero Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for BOWL’s stock, with a 7.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BOWL Trading at 13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL fell by -12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, Bowlero Corp saw -9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Young John Alan, who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Sep 14. After this action, Young John Alan now owns 44,768 shares of Bowlero Corp, valued at $50,274 using the latest closing price.

Lavan Robert M., the Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Lavan Robert M. is holding 27,162 shares at $99,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+32.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp stands at +7.75. The total capital return value is set at 9.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 78.17, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bowlero Corp (BOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 757.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.33. Total debt to assets is 79.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,437.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bowlero Corp (BOWL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.