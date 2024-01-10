BowFlex Inc (BFX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

BowFlex Inc (NYSE: BFX)’s stock price has decreased by -12.54 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. However, the company has seen a -28.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that BowFlex, Inc. (NYSE:BFX ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Mills – ICR, Inc. James Barr – Chief Executive Officer and Board Director Aina Konold – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John-Paul Wollam – ROTH MKM Operator Good day, and welcome to the BowFlex Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in BowFlex Inc (NYSE: BFX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BFX is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BFX is $1.27, which is $0.71 above the current price. The public float for BFX is 30.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFX on January 10, 2024 was 190.50K shares.

BFX’s Market Performance

BFX’s stock has seen a -28.37% decrease for the week, with a 0.34% rise in the past month and a -25.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.09% for BowFlex Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.04% for BFX stock, with a simple moving average of -42.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BFX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BFX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on February 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BFX Trading at -15.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.53%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFX fell by -28.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6221. In addition, BowFlex Inc saw -27.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.26 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BowFlex Inc stands at -37.48. The total capital return value is set at -38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.87. Equity return is now at value -71.32, with -25.10 for asset returns.

Based on BowFlex Inc (BFX), the company’s capital structure generated 80.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.49. Total debt to assets is 30.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BowFlex Inc (BFX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.