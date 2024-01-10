BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.19 in comparison to its previous close of 35.09, however, the company has experienced a -5.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-06 that BorgWarner is a well-positioned automotive company with a wide economic moat and a focus on innovation in the EV parts and solutions market. The company has a strong financial situation, with positive returns and solid profitability despite multiple acquisitions and a difficult macro environment. BorgWarner’s valuation suggests that its shares are heavily undervalued, potentially to the tune of 56%.

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) Right Now?

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BorgWarner Inc (BWA) by analysts is $43.06, which is $9.09 above the current market price. The public float for BWA is 233.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of BWA was 2.49M shares.

BWA’s Market Performance

BWA’s stock has seen a -5.48% decrease for the week, with a 2.81% rise in the past month and a -13.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for BorgWarner Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.67% for BWA’s stock, with a -14.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $39 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BWA Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.96. In addition, BorgWarner Inc saw -5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Demmerle Stefan, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $47.61 back on Jun 14. After this action, Demmerle Stefan now owns 177,614 shares of BorgWarner Inc, valued at $238,050 using the latest closing price.

Fadool Joseph F., the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc, sale 210 shares at $46.70 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Fadool Joseph F. is holding 0 shares at $9,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+19.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc stands at +5.97. The total capital return value is set at 12.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value 12.17, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 61.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.04. Total debt to assets is 26.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, BorgWarner Inc (BWA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.