BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BILL is 1.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for BILL is 101.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On January 10, 2024, BILL’s average trading volume was 3.02M shares.

BILL) stock’s latest price update

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.61 in relation to previous closing price of 78.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that The consensus price target hints at a 29.3% upside potential for BILL Holdings (BILL). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL’s stock has fallen by -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.70% and a quarterly drop of -31.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for BILL Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.54% for BILL’s stock, with a -19.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BILL Trading at 5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.29. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc saw -5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Aji Rajesh A., who sale 2,024 shares at the price of $67.92 back on Nov 30. After this action, Aji Rajesh A. now owns 8,178 shares of BILL Holdings Inc, valued at $137,470 using the latest closing price.

Lacerte Rene A., the CEO of BILL Holdings Inc, sale 12,137 shares at $67.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Lacerte Rene A. is holding 88,517 shares at $818,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.94 for the present operating margin

+75.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc stands at -21.14. The total capital return value is set at -4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value -4.16, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 46.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 19.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.