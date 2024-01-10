Banc of California Inc (BANC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Banc of California Inc (BANC) has gone down by -2.63% for the week, with a 3.60% rise in the past month and a 5.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.14% for BANC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.83% for BANC’s stock, with a 5.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) Right Now?

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BANC is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BANC is $15.94, which is $3.0 above the current price. The public float for BANC is 138.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BANC on January 10, 2024 was 2.69M shares.

BANC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has decreased by -0.46 when compared to last closing price of 13.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-05 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Banc of California, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BANC) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on the same day. Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 4864870. A live audio webcast wil.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BANC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BANC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BANC Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.33. In addition, Banc of California Inc saw -3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Barker James Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.32 back on Dec 12. After this action, Barker James Andrew now owns 149,680 shares of Banc of California Inc, valued at $123,228 using the latest closing price.

Rice Joseph J, the Director of Banc of California Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $12.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Rice Joseph J is holding 10,000 shares at $126,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc stands at +31.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 10.47, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Banc of California Inc (BANC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banc of California Inc (BANC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.