AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX) has decreased by -2.08 when compared to last closing price of 11.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that its fourth quarter 2023 ended December 31, 2023, financial results will be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. AvidXchange will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on February 28, 2024, to discuss the company’s financial results.

Is It Worth Investing in AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AVDX is 152.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVDX on January 10, 2024 was 2.10M shares.

AVDX’s Market Performance

The stock of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) has seen a -6.37% decrease in the past week, with a 2.91% rise in the past month, and a 24.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for AVDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.47% for AVDX’s stock, with a 15.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AVDX Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.86. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc saw -8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Stahl Ryan, who sale 26,379 shares at the price of $12.14 back on Dec 19. After this action, Stahl Ryan now owns 254,747 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc, valued at $320,196 using the latest closing price.

Wilhite Joel, the of AvidXchange Holdings Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $12.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Wilhite Joel is holding 327,955 shares at $183,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.62 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvidXchange Holdings Inc stands at -32.02. The total capital return value is set at -10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.86. Equity return is now at value -10.28, with -3.37 for asset returns.

Based on AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 6.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.