Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.62 in relation to its previous close of 3.17. However, the company has experienced a -0.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-01 that Anyone who has struggled with a neurodegenerative disease (NDD) or has cared for someone who has one of these illnesses knows how challenging they are to treat and even diagnose. NDDs damage cognitive functions, motor functions, or sometimes both.

Is It Worth Investing in Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATHA is 2.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATHA is 35.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On January 10, 2024, ATHA’s average trading volume was 289.64K shares.

ATHA’s Market Performance

ATHA’s stock has seen a -0.87% decrease for the week, with a 53.21% rise in the past month and a 49.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.83% for Athira Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.58% for ATHA stock, with a simple moving average of 18.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on October 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATHA Trading at 50.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares surge +45.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc saw 17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHA starting from Litton Mark James, who sale 4,820 shares at the price of $2.91 back on Jan 05. After this action, Litton Mark James now owns 144,397 shares of Athira Pharma Inc, valued at $14,026 using the latest closing price.

Worthington Mark, the General Counsel of Athira Pharma Inc, sale 2,412 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Worthington Mark is holding 34,452 shares at $7,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

The total capital return value is set at -33.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.19. Equity return is now at value -57.80, with -52.53 for asset returns.

Based on Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.