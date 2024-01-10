Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AVIR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) has seen a 7.48% increase in the past week, with a 17.35% gain in the past month, and a 14.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for AVIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.14% for AVIR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVIR is 0.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for AVIR is 73.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On January 10, 2024, AVIR’s average trading volume was 399.47K shares.

AVIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) has increased by 11.29 when compared to last closing price of 3.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that BOSTON, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea, will present a business update at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

AVIR Trading at 13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR rose by +7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 13.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

The total capital return value is set at -19.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.13. Equity return is now at value -21.08, with -20.27 for asset returns.

Based on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.49. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.