Assessing the Risk and Potential of Qiagen NV’s (QGEN) Stock

The stock of Qiagen NV (QGEN) has seen a 2.93% increase in the past week, with a 6.93% gain in the past month, and a 12.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for QGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.24% for QGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 3.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) Right Now?

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for QGEN is at 0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QGEN is $49.96, which is $5.03 above the current market price. The public float for QGEN is 227.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume for QGEN on January 10, 2024 was 1.28M shares.

QGEN) stock’s latest price update

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 45.27. However, the company has seen a 2.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that QIAGEN (QGEN) is progressing well with its testing menu expansion strategy, which is driving the company’s growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QGEN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for QGEN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for QGEN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $44 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

QGEN Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.26. In addition, Qiagen NV saw 3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+63.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qiagen NV stands at +19.76. The total capital return value is set at 10.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value 9.47, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on Qiagen NV (QGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 31.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qiagen NV (QGEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.