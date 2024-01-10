Assessing the Risk and Potential of Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s (LSCC) Stock

In the past week, LSCC stock has gone down by -2.32%, with a monthly gain of 9.04% and a quarterly plunge of -16.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for LSCC’s stock, with a -17.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) is 44.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) is $77.18, which is $10.37 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 136.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.65% of that float. On January 10, 2024, LSCC’s average trading volume was 2.42M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has jumped by 0.77 compared to previous close of 66.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of 2024

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $70 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LSCC Trading at 6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.03. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, who sale 32,122 shares at the price of $58.95 back on Dec 01. After this action, ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT now owns 721,767 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., valued at $1,893,744 using the latest closing price.

NELSON MARK JON, the SVP, Sales of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., sale 20,293 shares at $57.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that NELSON MARK JON is holding 14,554 shares at $1,168,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 39.75, with 27.59 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.