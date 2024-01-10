Arista Networks Inc (ANET): A Technical Analysis

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arista Networks Inc (ANET) is $239.96, which is -$5.24 below the current market price. The public float for ANET is 253.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANET on January 10, 2024 was 2.03M shares.

ANET) stock’s latest price update

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.26 in comparison to its previous close of 245.85, however, the company has experienced a 5.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Arista Networks (ANET) closed at $245.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day.

ANET’s Market Performance

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has experienced a 5.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.89% rise in the past month, and a 24.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for ANET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.90% for ANET’s stock, with a 34.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANET Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $234.81. In addition, Arista Networks Inc saw 4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from McCool John F, who sale 580 shares at the price of $229.64 back on Jan 03. After this action, McCool John F now owns 0 shares of Arista Networks Inc, valued at $133,191 using the latest closing price.

Giancarlo Charles H, the Director of Arista Networks Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $230.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Giancarlo Charles H is holding 64,946 shares at $460,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 34.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.17. Equity return is now at value 34.91, with 24.96 for asset returns.

Based on Arista Networks Inc (ANET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.