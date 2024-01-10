Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) is 9.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACGL is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) is $93.53, which is $17.38 above the current market price. The public float for ACGL is 361.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On January 10, 2024, ACGL’s average trading volume was 1.98M shares.

The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) has decreased by -1.26 when compared to last closing price of 77.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-09 that PEMBROKE, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) today announced it expects to release its 2023 fourth quarter results after the close of regular stock market hours on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 15. A live webcast of this call will be available via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.archgroup.com/investors. A recording of the webcast will be available i.

ACGL’s Market Performance

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has experienced a 0.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.80% drop in the past month, and a -7.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ACGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for ACGL stock, with a simple moving average of -1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $88 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACGL Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.64. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw 2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Papadopoulo Nicolas, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $85.80 back on Nov 22. After this action, Papadopoulo Nicolas now owns 630,387 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $5,147,766 using the latest closing price.

GRANDISSON MARC, the CEO of Arch Capital Group Ltd, sale 103,028 shares at $85.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that GRANDISSON MARC is holding 1,937,157 shares at $8,758,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 21.96, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.