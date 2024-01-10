Applovin Corp (APP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) is 132.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APP is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for APP is 135.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.16% of that float. On January 10, 2024, APP’s average trading volume was 2.78M shares.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 39.29. However, the company has seen a 0.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Seeking Alpha welcomes 25 new analysts who have published their first articles in December 2023. The new analysts cover a wide range of areas of interest, including long/short equity, growth, tech, value, and more. We’ve compiled all of their firsts here for your review and to showcase the new perspectives being offered on the platform. We’ve added a summary table this time as well.

APP’s Market Performance

APP’s stock has risen by 0.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.24% and a quarterly drop of -4.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Applovin Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for APP’s stock, with a 24.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for APP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $53.20 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

APP Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APP rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.73. In addition, Applovin Corp saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APP starting from Shikin Vasily, who sale 6,076 shares at the price of $39.24 back on Dec 14. After this action, Shikin Vasily now owns 0 shares of Applovin Corp, valued at $238,422 using the latest closing price.

Shikin Vasily, the Chief Technology Officer of Applovin Corp, sale 383,539 shares at $37.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Shikin Vasily is holding 6,076 shares at $14,228,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applovin Corp stands at -6.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.63. Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Applovin Corp (APP), the company’s capital structure generated 175.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.76. Total debt to assets is 57.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applovin Corp (APP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.