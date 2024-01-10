Applied UV Inc (AUVI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AUVI is 1.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUVI on January 10, 2024 was 714.50K shares.

Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI)’s stock price has plunge by 14.91relation to previous closing price of 2.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-19 that As an aggressive subset of equities, penny stocks offer patient investors occasional lottery ticket-like returns. However, the market gyrations around news and events also invite risk.

AUVI’s Market Performance

Applied UV Inc (AUVI) has experienced a -2.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.59% drop in the past month, and a -69.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.57% for AUVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.25% for AUVI stock, with a simple moving average of -91.29% for the last 200 days.

AUVI Trading at -27.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares surge +19.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Applied UV Inc saw 11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUVI starting from WOO MONICA L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jan 12. After this action, WOO MONICA L now owns 22,100 shares of Applied UV Inc, valued at $1,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.04 for the present operating margin

+20.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied UV Inc stands at -82.30. The total capital return value is set at -37.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.97. Equity return is now at value -80.01, with -36.98 for asset returns.

Based on Applied UV Inc (AUVI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.08. Total debt to assets is 23.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Applied UV Inc (AUVI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.