Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is above average at 66.78x. The 36-month beta value for PRU is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRU is $103.29, which is $0.01 above than the current price. The public float for PRU is 360.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume of PRU on January 10, 2024 was 1.62M shares.

PRU) stock’s latest price update

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 104.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Prudential Financial (PRU) stands to gain from higher emerging markets earnings, improved spread income, strategic acquisitions, effective capital deployment and a solid financial position.

PRU’s Market Performance

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has seen a -1.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.63% gain in the past month and a 10.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for PRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.17% for PRU’s stock, with a 13.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $118 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PRU Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.57. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw -0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from TANJI KENNETH, who sale 23,124 shares at the price of $105.14 back on Dec 14. After this action, TANJI KENNETH now owns 47,155 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $2,431,257 using the latest closing price.

PGIM Strategic Investments, In, the 10% Owner of Prudential Financial Inc., purchase 2,800,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that PGIM Strategic Investments, In is holding 2,803,240 shares at $70,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at -2.44. The total capital return value is set at -7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.48. Equity return is now at value 2.73, with 0.09 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), the company’s capital structure generated 172.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.29. Total debt to assets is 4.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.