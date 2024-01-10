Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) is above average at 19.97x. The 36-month beta value for PAGP is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PAGP is $17.75, which is $1.52 above than the current price. The public float for PAGP is 191.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.42% of that float. The average trading volume of PAGP on January 10, 2024 was 2.11M shares.

PAGP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) has jumped by 1.00 compared to previous close of 16.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that The management believes that the tariff volumes and tariffs might increase in the coming period. The dividend payment of $1.27 makes a yield of 8.10% compared to current share price. The company’s dividend yield of 8.10% is significantly higher than sector median dividend yield of 3.58%.

PAGP’s Market Performance

Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) has seen a 0.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.80% gain in the past month and a 5.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for PAGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for PAGP’s stock, with a 7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PAGP Trading at 2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.80. In addition, Plains GP Holdings LP saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from Chiang Willie CW, who purchase 62,000 shares at the price of $16.24 back on Sep 28. After this action, Chiang Willie CW now owns 318,704 shares of Plains GP Holdings LP, valued at $1,006,694 using the latest closing price.

Chiang Willie CW, the Chairman & CEO of Plains GP Holdings LP, purchase 75,000 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Chiang Willie CW is holding 256,704 shares at $993,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.30 for the present operating margin

+2.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings LP stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 5.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.73. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 579.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.27. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.