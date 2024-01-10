Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) is above average at 22.30x. The 36-month beta value for HRL is also noteworthy at 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HRL is $30.55, which is -$1.68 below than the current price. The public float for HRL is 288.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. The average trading volume of HRL on January 10, 2024 was 3.47M shares.

HRL) stock’s latest price update

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL)’s stock price has soared by 0.47 in relation to previous closing price of 32.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Hormel Foods (HRL) continues to operate in a dynamic operating landscape, including sluggish consumer demand, inflationary hurdles and challenges in the International business.

HRL’s Market Performance

HRL’s stock has fallen by -1.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.19% and a quarterly drop of -10.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Hormel Foods Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for HRL’s stock, with a -13.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HRL Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.96. In addition, Hormel Foods Corp. saw 0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from NESTEGARD SUSAN K, who sale 8,105 shares at the price of $31.78 back on Dec 27. After this action, NESTEGARD SUSAN K now owns 92,615 shares of Hormel Foods Corp., valued at $257,577 using the latest closing price.

Myers Kevin L, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Hormel Foods Corp., sale 5,892 shares at $31.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Myers Kevin L is holding 38,531 shares at $185,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

+16.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corp. stands at +6.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.53. Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), the company’s capital structure generated 44.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.81. Total debt to assets is 25.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.